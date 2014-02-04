What To Do When You Run Out Of Ideas

I had a friend ask me if I ever run out of ideas of things to write about, because my blog gives the impression that I don’t.

Well, I do.

I often have lots of ideas, but there are many times when I have none. I thought it would be useful to talk about what I do when that happens, not just for bloggers but for anyone who needs ideas on a regular basis.

When you run out of ideas, it’s scary. It’s kind of like when you run out of food–you get a little panicky. Same thing happens when you run out of money–instead of trying to calmly figure out the best options, you are full of anxiety, looking around desperately for hope.

It’s not quite as bad with ideas as with money, but it’s somewhere along the same lines. Fear stops us from figuring out the best course of action.

So start by calming down, and don’t run around like a chicken without a head. I like to relax myself with a small meditation–just watch my breath, then my body, then the sounds and light around me. I can do this wherever I am. By being present, I realize that everything is okay, that this moment is perfect, that my life isn’t about to come crumbling down.

Then I do one or more of the following: