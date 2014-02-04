How Fab Fired Everybody, Started Selling Steaks, And Then Turned Itself Around

Last July Fab raised $150 million at a billion-dollar valuation, but by the fall the flash sale company cut itself from 700 to 300 employees . A cofounder left . They started selling steaks.

As founder/CEO Jason Goldberg wrote in a confessional blog post, the Most Innovative Company had lost its way.

They had started “to dream in billions” instead of taking things day by day.

Goldberg riffs on how Fab got all astray by privileging growth above all else. He talks about how they “became a media darling overnight” and grew revenue by 500 percent–thus the loss of perspective. They had started “to dream in billions” instead of taking things day by day. The growth emphasis was seen in the company’s expanding geographically–like the opening of an office in Berlin–and departmentally, getting into verticals that didn’t quite find with that founding mission of designy delightfulness.

It’s kinda like what happened with Starbucks, Goldberg says:

It reminds me of the bit in Howard Schultz’ autobiography when he walked into a Starbucks one day and said to himself: “This doesn’t smell like a Starbucks, it smells like food. A Starbucks is supposed to smell like coffee.” He vowed to return Starbucks to its core mission and smell the coffee again. The analogy to Fab is not all that off. I should have known we were headed down the wrong path when we had a weekly butcher shop selling steaks on Fab. Brighten lives with design = steaks? Doh!

What Fab needs to do, Goldberg adds, is to smell the design coffee again.