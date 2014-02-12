One Company Is Trying To Count And Track All Of New York City’s Pedestrians

Surveillance in public urban spaces is becoming more and more ubiquitous, whether or not people are aware of it. Thanks to advances in computer vision technology, the cameras that are watching people on the New York City streets are now counting and tracking them, too.

Real-time pedestrian data is extremely valuable to city planners, business owners, police interested in crowd control, and New York City’s residents as well, who might want to know, say, how long the line is for a cronut before they commit.

An eight-person startup called Placemeter is working to cobble together video feeds from different sources and cover all or most of New York City’s sidewalks and public spaces within the next year or so. Founder Alexandre Winter estimates Placemeter needs about 2,000 to 3,000 well-placed cameras to cover 90% of the city, and so far the company has access to about 500. Mostly, these are from a partnership with New York City to more easily access its publicly available traffic camera feeds as well as its work with live webcam sites like Earthcam.

As you can see above, Placemeter’s algorithms can recognize both vehicles and pedestrians walking down the street. By also recognizing when a person enters or exits a building, it can estimate the size of a crowd inside a building or storefront at any given time. It can also track when the same individual walks from one building to the next–information that competing retailers would love to know. Winter says its counts are 80% to 95% accurate.

The firm does not store any data or video on servers after it is analyzed, so it can’t know if the same people walk down the same street every day or say respond to a court subpoena, Winter says. It has made it a policy to not attempt to identify individuals or use facial recognition, but it is not necessarily a technological limitation. “By construct, the system is completely privacy safe,” says Winter. “We don’t identify people at all.”

Even so, it’s a good example of what is possible today, and especially with higher resolution cameras and drones becoming cheaper, and it’s not hard to imagine how closer tracking would be possible. Already, around the city, New York is installing license plate readers to track the movements of cars in and out of Manhattan.





Winter says the beneficial uses of Placemeter’s street data are enormous. “Cities are more and more becoming the places where people live,” he says. “We have a real need to optimize how people use their cities.” It already has provided low-resolution analysis of pedestrian counts by neighborhood for New York City’s new Business Atlas, an interactive map of city data that is intended to help businesses plan their siting and marketing strategies, and will update that data about once a month. The city might see other uses, he says, such as police wanting to know about crowds, such as at a club, parade route, or demonstration. The company plans to sell its much street-by-street, real-time data to business customers and eventually create a consumer app, so New Yorkers could spend a little less of their time waiting in lines and crowds.