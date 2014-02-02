Pepsi Tunes Up NYC For The Super Bowl Halftime Show

The culmination of Pepsi’s month-long “Get Hyped for Halftime” campaign is the brand’s front row seat for 12 minutes of the Super Bowl telecast. The sponsor of the Halftime Show worked with Mekanism and The Mill to create a lead-in spot that uses New York City landmarks as instruments.





The Guggenheim is a bongo drum, the Manhattan Bridge a guitar, Columbus Circle as a turntable and a neon Pepsi billboard a set of drums, all to get viewers excited to see halftime performer Bruno Mars.

See a behind the scenes video below.



