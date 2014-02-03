The “Not-So-Super” Campaign Uses The Big Game To Call Attention To Sex Trafficking

During Super Bowl commercial breaks, while brands sell you beer and cars and even yogurt, a much darker transaction is also taking place. According to the NY State Anti-Trafficking Coalition, big sporting events create high demand for sex workers, many of whom have been illegally taken across state lines. To help victims, the Coalition and McCann Erickson New York have launched the “Not-So-Super” campaign. On Sunday, you can “Put On Your Game Face” and publicize the anti-trafficking initiative by swapping out eye black for lipstick. And, for the rest of today, you can follow @CaughtInTraffik to see what life is like for a trafficking victim during a large sporting event, some of whom are forced to see as many as 50 men in one night.