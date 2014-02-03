The “Not-So-Super” Campaign Uses The Big Game To Call Attention To Sex Trafficking

During Super Bowl commercial breaks, while brands sell you beer and cars and even yogurt, a much darker transaction is also taking place. According to the NY State Anti-Trafficking Coalition, big sporting events create high demand for sex workers, many of whom have been illegally taken across state lines. To help victims, the Coalition and McCann Erickson New York have launched the “Not-So-Super” campaign. On Sunday, you can “Put On Your Game Face” and publicize the anti-trafficking initiative by swapping out eye black for lipstick. And, for the rest of today, you can follow @CaughtInTraffik to see what life is like for a trafficking victim during a large sporting event, some of whom are forced to see as many as 50 men in one night.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens