A Five-Minute Guide To Software And Design Freelancing For Students

At school, any degree related to the digital industry will only teach you so much. In my experience as design student, I found that exploring what was happening in the industry was crucial for my professional development. Combining school and my personal business taught me lessons which will stick for life.

Before you start freelancing, wait. Practice. You want to assure that the quality of your work is strong. If you feel you’re not quite there yet, keep doing demo projects on your own and only show them to friends–preferably those who also have design skills. If you would like some hands-on experience with a project before working with paid clients, work on personal startup ideas on a lark. One exercise is to re-create a website you dislike and try to do it better.

You’ll never be the only student freelancer out there. This is why your own branding, your personal tone of voice is quite crucial for becoming successful.

Online visibility is extremely important. Your portfolio will showcase your work and it’s what potential clients want to see. Do not just focus on the final result, but showcase the process you’ve gone through. Presenting initial sketches helps clients to give a clear idea of your workflow.

Using social networks professionally is helpful to build an audience. Talk and share about subjects you enjoy. Show your personal work and the work of people who inspire you. Be genuine in your words and see social networks as an investment in networking.

Your fellow students are a great starting point for your network. They are studying in the same field as you are and might even be your future business partners. Your teachers can be great mentors, even for projects outside school. Make use of these resources.

Put your work out there, participate in contests, find opportunities to show your skills. Contests give you the opportunity to translate a brief to a finished product and the award ceremony is a chance to network. Never stop meeting people and your network will grow automatically.