Inside TurboTax’s Super Bowl Attempt To Re-Brand Doing Your Taxes

TurboTax’s Super Bowl ad certainly had its pulse on one segment of the population: The part of the audience that thinks that watching the Super Bowl is a depressing exercise in futility, and it’d be a lot more fun to do your taxes, instead.

That’s the scenario laid out–without irony–by the home tax-prep software’s spot, which features a voice that sounds very much like John C. Reilly explaining, in his charming, conversational, down-to-earth way that if you weren’t a Broncos or Seahawks fan, there’s an element of sadness in watching a team that isn’t the one you root for on the biggest stage–while if you’re in the 75% of Americans who receive a refund at tax time, entering your W2 information into your laptop is a simple hoop you have to jump through in order to receive what may be the biggest check you get all year.





The Super Bowl ad follows another Reilly-narrated spot in the new TurboTax campaign called “The Year Of You,” that seeks to rebrand tax time as a chance to celebrate what your year was like–and pocket a sizable refund in the process. It’s a counter-intuitive approach to tax products, which have tended to assume that the word “taxes” and the specter of the IRS left viewers in a panic, and attempted to sympathize with their presumed hatred of one of the only two things in life that Benjamin Franklin declared to be certain in this world.

“We have such intense business in the early season, culminating at the Super Bowl,” explains Greg Johnson, TurboTax’s Vice-President of Market. “There is the human truth in the role that tax return plays in people’s lives, but what’s weird about it is that people have a lot of anxiety–they distrust themselves and the software, because so much is riding on it. We feel like that’s ridiculous, because we design products that make it easy for consumers to get back more of what’s theirs.”

In order to convey that message, TurboTax worked with Wieden + Kennedy Portland, which crafted a campaign that challenge the reflexive cultural implication of taxes. And, if they’re pushing the idea that taxes aren’t such a scary thing, being counter-intuitive in another way made sense for them when it came time to craft a Super Bowl spot.





Mike Giepert, creative director for Wieden + Kennedy Portland, felt like the Super Bowl was the perfect opportunity to challenge conventional thinking. “The Super Bowl was just perfect timing,” he explains. “It’s right around the time that everyone starts to get their W-2’s in, and we learned pretty early on that it was a huge weekend for people to do their taxes. The insight that we came upon is that while you’re watching the game, it’s actually something that could be very painful: You love football, and to see a team playing in the game that beat your team on the way to get there is something that really will catch your attention. The fact that there’s this connection that you could potentially get the biggest paycheck of your year while you’re watching the game–it felt like a really huge opportunity.”