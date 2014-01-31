GoPro Revisits Red Bull Stratos For The Super Bowl

On October 14, 2012 daredevil Felix Baumgartner stood in the doorway of a little pod floating 128,000-feet above the earth. As he stepped up to plummet downward at 800-miles per hour, with more than 8 million people watching the livestream on YouTube alone, it should come as no surprise that some of the cameras capturing the moment were GoPros.





Now the camera brand is taking the opportunity of Sunday’s Super Bowl to do a little bragging. The spot simply shows the moment Baumgartner says, “The whole world is watching. I’m coming home now,” and leaps. The commercial will run in 10 select markets and is joined by an online-only eight-minute version.