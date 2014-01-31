T-Mobile Takes Tim Tebow To The Super Bowl

Back in 2011, when Tim Tebow threw that pass to Demaryius Thomas on an 80-yard, game-winning TD pass to beat Pittsburgh, 30-23, in the first round of the NFL playoffs, many thought he was on his way to the Super Bowl. Turned out, the Patriots had other ideas and beat the Broncos the following week, 45-10.





Two years later, the Broncos are playing for the Vince Lombardi trophy and Tebow will be there. Not on the field, of course, but still. The NFL free agent and one-time wonder meme will be playing for T-Mobile to spread the word about over-rated contracts. The two spots, directed by Stacy Wall, show the former Bronco/Jet/Patriot taking on all kinds of other adventures in place of an NFL playing contract.