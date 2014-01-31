Researchers Have Created A One-Way Sound Machine

Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin’s Cockrell School of Engineering have built a device that can isolate sound in one-way communication, a technology that can be used to advance acoustic technology. Known as an acoustic circulator, the device could allow people to eavesdrop on conversations without being detected, which has potential implications for spies. “Imagine being able to listen without having to worry about being heard in return,” said associate professor and project Andrea Alù.