Budweiser Welcomes Home a Hero For The Super Bowl

Originally slated to be 30 seconds but then bumped up to a full minute, Budweiser’s “Hero’s Welcome” spot lands just a few days before the game. The doc-style ad, created by agency Anomaly, chronicles Lt. Chuck Nadd’s homecoming from Afghanistan to Winter Park, Florida.





After graduating from West Point in May 2011, Lt. Nadd served as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot and operations officer, coordinating battlefield circulation. According to Budweiser, while Nadd expected a welcome from his girlfriend, he arrived to find a full ticker tape parade, marching bands, and the Budweiser Clydesdales waiting for him. The spot kicks off a year-long social media campaign for Bud, encouraging consumers to honor the U.S. military using the hashtag #salute.

There’s also a five-minute behind-the-scenes video.