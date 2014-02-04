How To Seize Your Most Productive Hours To Get Things Done

It’s standard time management advice: match your most difficult tasks to your most productive times. But what if seizing your most productive hours is easier said than done?

I was thinking about this question the other day while studying a time log I received for my Mosaic project (a book I’m writing on how professional women with kids spend their time). This particular engineer kept track of her time for a week and noted that she got into a real flow at work right around 4 p.m. The major meetings were done, and so were the interruptions. She’d been mulling over her problems and had put together solutions. Unlike some of us, she still had enough energy to conquer the world.

The problem? She needed to pick up her kids from after school care. Add in buffer time for traffic and she was getting precious few of these peak minutes to work.

You do have time, you just don’t get to use it as you want.

While not everyone has the same situation, the inability to use peak hours as you wish is a common problem. Some people find themselves on a roll at 10 a.m.–just in time to be required to attend a daily team meeting. Night owls want to work until 1 a.m., but with clients expecting alertness at 8 a.m., these nocturnal sorts have to cut into their best hours or risk chronic sleep deprivation. Or maybe you show up at work at 8 a.m. ready for anything, but your colleagues all feel the need to ease into the day by stopping by your desk to chat about the weather. You don’t want to be rude, but all the while, this productive window is slowly closing.

The inability to use peak productive hours for productive work contributes to people feeling like they have no time. They do have time, they just don’t get to use it as they want.