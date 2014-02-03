Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad On Storytelling With Sound

When Jad Abumrad, the creator of WNYC’s Radio Lab, shares one of the first things he remembers hearing as a child, he describes something that most of us would call an annoying noise: a running lawnmower. He describes the sound as something physical. “I think I love the visceral quality of sound and that it just feels good when you hear a noise that you like,” he says.

Jad Abumrad

His enthusiasm of telling stories without pictures is what makes his radio show and podcast, WNYC’s Radiolab, one of the most followed in the world. Each episode is like a perfectly choreographed waltz, highly produced with perfect pacing. In a world that relies increasingly on the widespread use of images and video, the show takes us to a place where we can create our own pictures in our heads.

In our interview, Abumrad talks about how companies can use sound to tell their own stories. He suggests people should take a few seconds every day to actually listen to what they’re saying, make it a mathematical challenge he suggests. Great advice, especially for anyone looking for a quieter break from this noisy world.