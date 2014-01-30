Heinz Goes With Banging Bottles And Squeezing Mishaps In Super Bowl Spot

The ritual of tapping the bottom of a glass bottle of Heinz is age-old. While the effort involved in getting the red sauce to glob on your plate is the stuff of nostalgia it’s squeezable counterpart has its own particular idiosyncrasy: squeeze too hard and your dinner mates might think you let one rip.

This flatulent entendre is the punch line of Heinz’ Super Bowl commercial– its first in 16 years. As people of all stripes–young, old, tailgaters, brides–happily tap glass bottles, a granny discovers the squeaky side effects of a near-empty squeeze bottle.





Created by Cramer-Krasselt, the ad is set to the childhood ditty “If You’re Happy and You Know It.”

The ad is part of a larger campaign wherein Heinz is asking people to submit photos of themselves with their own Heinz vessel (the images can be seen at showusyourheinz.com) for the chance to win a prize.