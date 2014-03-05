Simple Ideas For Creating a Harder-Working Workspace

When considering your company’s future growth, upgrading your office can–and should–be central to your strategy. Ideally your workspace should be organized, professional looking, and representative of your brand’s consumer-facing image. It should also be designed with space in mind. Firms–no matter their sizes–should ask themselves how much space is really needed to conduct business? And are their spaces used to maximum effect? Simply put, doing more with less space is a practical business decision since smaller, optimized offices are less expensive to build, operate and maintain.

The following ideas for creating harder-working offices will inspire you to get the most out of your space.

Graham Hill is a serial entrepreneur and founder of LifeEdited, a specialty consultancy that works with architects and real estate developers to design and market buildings that optimize for space.