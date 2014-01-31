Chevy’s New Super Bowl Ad Is Full Of Bull

After sitting out 2013, Chevrolet is back in the Super Bowl ad line-up with this spot by Leo Burnett Detroit and narrated by John Cusack. It’s the first of two spots for General Motors and here we get a peek at what “The Bachelor: Livestock Edition” might look like.





Directed by Speck and Gordon, the spot follows the journey of a bull to meet a pen full of lady cows. Without speaking bovine it’s hard to tell what the animals are thinking, but if the unbroken stares and powerful nostril licking are any indication, this is what a livestock love connection looks like.