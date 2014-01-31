Just My Type? Human-Flesh Letters Will Haunt Your Dreams

French design studio Kerozen’s disgusting new human-body typeface proves that letters should never, ever try to be people. Created by JC Debroize , these flesh-like letters have bulgy, hungry-looking eyeballs; visible pores and wrinkles galore; and they sprout pube-y tufts of hair.

Kerozen made the alphabet for the calendar the studio prints for clients every year. The seven letter characters are actually based on photographs of the seven members of the design team. “I first made the letters in old-school 3-D with modeling clay,” Debroize tells Co.Design. “We shot pictures of the letters and of the design team’s faces. Then I made a mapping of skin textures on the letters with Photoshop and added the hair and the eyes. It was not a problem to show an unflattering image of us. We laughed a lot making this.”

It isn’t the first typeface inspired by the human body. We’ve seen everything from a Walt Whitman-honoring nudey typeface to Anastasia Mastrakouli’s Naked Silhouette alphabet. Let’s just hope no one tries to teach children the alphabet with these monsters.

[h/t Abuzeedo]