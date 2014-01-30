U.S. Law Forces Coursera To Ban Students In Syria, Iran, Cuba, and Sudan

The rise of Massive Open Online Courses ( MOOC s) has finally made the dream of online classrooms a reality. But what happens when the government steps in to decide who can be in the classroom? Earlier this week, some Coursera users found out.

Thanks to restrictions on U.S. relations with other countries, students from Cuba, Iran, Syria, and Sudan wishing to take online courses on Coursera have found themselves blocked from the wildly popular MOOC service.

As it turns out, the U.S. government considers parts of Coursera courses to be “services” and thus subject to export restrictions from countries the U.S. government has sanctioned. Despite finding a loophole to partially clear services in Syria, Coursera continues to negotiate with the State Department and the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as criticism mounts on their Facebook page and elsewhere.

But it won’t be very constructive to criticize Coursera, said the affected course’s professor, Dr. Ebrahim Afsah. In a letter to his students, Afsah admonished the U.S. government for playing politics with education and suggested that his affected students should use hola.org or VPN routers to work around Coursera’s IP address restrictions.

Dr. Afsah cannot simply switch to another MOOC provider, since the decision to go with Coursera was made at a central level by the University of Copenhagen where he is employed. If he could, Dr. Afsah told Fast Company, he would go with a European platform to avoid the unilateral lawmaking that the U.S. imposes on the rest of the world, from copyright issues to data protection issues to sanctions and more.

“The point is rather symbolic, or actually political: Which message does the U.S. send out and we, as a European institution, unwittingly become complicit in carrying?” Dr. Afsah said.

Indeed, the restriction seems more symbolic than effective. IP address bans are notoriously easy to work around–just ask kids in other countries who use proxies to watch U.S. TV on Hulu. Whether streaming television or evading government firewalls, the Internet, uh, finds a way.