5 Free Apps For Rethinking Food, Memories, And Facebook

If you’ve ever wondered exactly how addicted you are to your phone, how many seconds remain in winter, or where the nearest restroom is, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Milestone (iOS)

Milestone keeps a stopwatch-style record of the days since you quit smoking, the hours until you say “I do,” or the billions of seconds since you were born–a simple yet staggering level of detail. Just don’t get caught peeking at the app when someone asks how long you’ve been married.

Lose It (iOS and Android)

February is when our New Year willpower starts to wane. Tracking your data is one way to keep resolutions; Lose It brings health diary apps into 2014 with social connections, scanning barcodes, and tracking progress. You can also buy their Bluetooth-enabled scale to sync progress, without fudging numbers.

Menthal (Android)