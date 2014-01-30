Stay In School Or Die Horribly, Warns This Gory PSA

What the offbeat filmmaking duo, Henry & Aaron once did for the college recruitment ad , they have now done for the stay-in-school PSA; which is to say they’ve made it weird and disgusting.





Hailing from Western Australia, Henry Inglis and Aaron McCann are known for making videos with a twisted sense of humor that often end up bloody (read our interview with them here). Their latest bit of work (for themselves–this is most certainly not an actual ad) applies the mischievous creative bent the pair is known for to an ad for one “Learn for Life Foundation” of Western Australia (the website also appears to be a Henry & Aaron creation. “Set Yourself Free” starts off like a sun-drenched music video about skipping school in an un-Ferris Bueller-like obvious fashion, to go spend a day at the beach. As anyone who has seen previous Henry & Aaron commercial, “It’s a Snap,” knows, though, this will not end well at all.





In true horror movie style, after some initial playful shenanigans with the truant couples we’re following, it looks as though we’re headed directly into sexytime. When one of the two females in the bunch gives chase to her male counterpart, though, things take a grisly turn. It may not be a real ad, and it may ultimately be a silly way to get the message across, but perhaps the kids this ad is directed at might just remember the outcome of this splatter-y video the next time they think about cutting class.