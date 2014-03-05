4 Simple Lessons For Growing Online Revenue

Being able to increase your revenue over time is mission-critical if you want to grow a successful online business.
While this can be challenging, those looking to improve their bottom line have more marketing opportunities and tools available to them today than ever before.
The only problem is, entrepreneurs are often busy people, and they don’t have time to tackle every marketing channel and tactic out there.
That’s why I’ve put together a list of four, high-impact and actionable strategies you can implement today.
1) Invest in High Quality Product Photography
When it comes to selling your products online, photos matter.
Why? Because beautiful product photography increases the perceived value of your products and makes your business appear more trustworthy.
And it’s not just about photo quality–size matters too. A recent study showed that larger product images can increase online sales by up to 9%, and that’s just the size of the images we’re talking about. From lower bounce rates to visitors browsing multiple product pages and spending more time on them, beautiful photography can be an online revenue game changer.
2) Build an Email List
When it comes to driving actual sales, there’s one channel that continues to outperform the rest: email.
According to recent research and surveys, email has an ROI of around 4,300% (according to the Direct Marketing Association), and 80% of people say they receive marketing messages alongside their personal emails on a daily basis.
In other words, if your business hasn’t taken the time to adopt email marketing, then you’re leaving money on the table.
Services like MailChimp, AWeber, Constant Contact, and Campaign Monitor allow
you to add opt-in forms to your website and build a mailing list that you can use to send newsletters, offers, discounts codes, and more.
3) Content Marketing
If you market your business online, then you’ve no doubt heard about the importance of content marketing.
Effective content marketing is all about creating and sharing valuable, free content that attracts and converts prospects into customers. The type of content you share should be related to what you sell but lack an immediate sales pitch. It should raise awareness for your brand and get people to know, like, and trust you.
For example, LuxyHair, an online retailer that sells hair extensions for women, publishes hairstyling video tutorials on their extremely popular YouTube channel.
As a result, they’re able to demonstrate their expertise, build authority in their subject matter, and bring awareness to their products (in an under-the-radar way).
A simple way to get started with content marketing for your business is to start a blog and then think of all the starting-point queries people have about your products and industry and answer them with individual articles.
4) Sell Everywhere
Recently, more and more online-only sellers have begun to dip their toes into selling in person, whether it’s farmer’s markets, trade shows, pop-up stores, or actual retail locations.
As the lines between online and offline commerce continue to blur, it’s important to offer your customers the flexibility to buy in the format they prefer. It’s all about customer choice.
2014 and beyond is about omni-channel retail, meaning you should be willing to sell anywhere and everywhere that there are customers willing to pay you for your products.
And that’s exactly what we’re about here at Shopify. We started out helping merchants create e-commerce platforms for desktop. As consumer behavior shifted, our customers’ needs evolved and we added Shopify POS and Shopify Mobile to help business owners sell across channels.
Harley Finkelstein is the Chief Platform Officer at Shopify–a fully hosted e-commerce platform that allows merchants to sell their products anywhere, whether it’s online, in-store, or on-the-go.