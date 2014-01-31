Delta’s Awesome ’80s Safety Video: How ALF, One Of The Guys From Devo, And Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wound Up On The Same Flight

It’s good to see that Teddy Ruxpin is still telling stories after all these years. The chatty bear as well as the extraterrestrial sitcom-star known as ALF and Devo’s Gerald Casale are among the throwbacks to the 1980s featured in Delta’s latest in-flight safety video, which packs a plane full of instantly recognizable references to a decade known for everything from leg warmers to Atari.





The ’80s extravaganza is the latest in a series of Delta in-flight safety videos–all directed by Matt Aselton of production company Arts & Sciences. The piece is designed to be more entertaining than most in-flight safety videos, which, while full of important and potentially life-saving information, tend to be pretty dry and, frankly, boring. “The thinking behind these videos is always, ‘What can we do to get people to pay attention to these things?’” says Wieden + Kennedy creative director Sean McLaughlin, who oversees the Delta business with creative director John Parker.

Wieden + Kennedy has been creating in-flight safety videos for Delta for a couple of years now with this approach in mind. Previous efforts have featured a mash-up of visual gags like tiny suitcases and odd characters like a robot passenger, and last year’s holiday video cast icons ranging from Santa Claus to Scrooge.





Why parody the 1980s this time around? “It’s a decade of such excess in every way, shape and form. It’s instant fodder for laughing at,” says McLaughlin, noting that the creative team–copywriter Greg Rutter and art director Alan Buchanan–had no problem coming up with a ton of funny ’80s references.

Among McLaughlin’s favorite moments in the video is ALF’s appearance. The “Alien Life Form” is seen getting help putting on an oxygen mask. “Most of my childhood took place in the ’80s, and he was kind of the biggie for me. There were a lot of hours spent watching ALF,” McLaughlin says.

He’s not a celebrity, but Aselton’s first assistant director Adam Feil is also in the video–he is the guy who does the worm. His performance is especially impressive given that he was able to worm his way back down the aisle of a plane without kicking anyone in the face. “He’s been on all the shoots so far, and we discovered this hidden talent, and it was too good to pass up,” McLaughlin says.