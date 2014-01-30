Now You Can Play Games On Google Glass

Two days after Google showed off a redesigned Glass for prescription glasses , the Mountain View, Calif.-based company has released five mini games for its heads-up display.

The five mini-games make use of Glass’s sensors. A few, such as Balance and Clay Shooter, are hands-free, relying on voice commands, head motion, and balance. One game, Shape Splitter, requires users to wave their hands to slice objects a la Fruit Ninja.

The aim of these games is simplicity. “We intentionally wanted games that are quick to get into when you have a few, free minutes and just as easy to get out of when you want to turn your attention back to reality,” the company said on its Glass Developer site.

That said, spastic movements of the head and strange arm waving aren’t going to help Glass explorers escape the Glasshole image.