Prince Decides To Drop $22 Million Piracy Lawsuit

Game, blouses? Not so fast. Prince has decided to drop his $22 million lawsuit against Facebook and bloggers who allegedly linked to bootleg recordings of the purple one’s concerts. According to the lawsuit, Prince’s legal team planned on suing 22 individuals to the tune of a million dollars each for copyright infringement.

Why the sudden change of heart? Launching into a very public legal war with fans was apparently a bad PR look for the 55-year-old (!!!) music artist. “Because of recent pressure, the bootleggers have now taken down the illegal downloads and are no longer engaging in piracy,” his lawyer said in a statement. “We recognize the fans craving for as much material as possible, but we’d prefer they get it from us directly than from third parties who are scalpers rather than real fans of our work.” Great job, everyone. Let’s celebrate by purifying ourselves in the waters of Lake Minnetonka.