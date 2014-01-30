With Paper, Facebook Stops Trying To Be Everything For Everyone

This is no Paper tiger. Whether Facebook’s new stand-alone take on a news feed app flops or takes off, it’s a signal of a much bigger change in the world’s largest social network. And it’s a swipe-able signal that the company has accepted a reality of the mobile world: The diverse needs of its 945 million monthly users cannot fit inside one app.

Mobile phone users want different sharing apps for different needs. They want, as technovore Om Malik writes here, something simple. They might use Snapchat to exchange funny messages with friends, post their scenic snapshots on Instagram, share a quick quip on Twitter, and use a group messaging app like Kik or WhatsApp to keep in touch with a group of friends.

Facebook Paper

In order to retain and grow a mobile audience, Facebook now knows, it can’t just make the experience inside of its app better. It needs to create new experiences in new apps, too. Keeping Instagram’s product separate from Facebook’s main app was one of the first signs of Facebook’s new strategy. Paper, which is set to launch on February 3rd, is the latest, boldest step in this direction.

But it’s not the first. Facebook launched its stand-alone messenger app in 2011, after the launch of Kik and WhatsApp. Bret Taylor, who was Facebook’s CTO from 2009 and 2012, says the idea came from Beluga, a group messaging service Facebook had recently acquired. “That team was somewhat adamant that the experience was better when this was a mobile application because it felt like more of a primary part of your phone, sort of as primary as you text messaging application,” he tells Fast Company. rather than if it were embedded in a Facebook product, everything was a few clicks away, and the experience was secondary.”

Facebook continued launching standalone apps, announcing Poke, an ephemeral messaging app, as Snapchat was gaining steam and a camera app just after it announced the Instagram acquisition. Still, Taylor says, there was some fear that launching new products outside of the app would mean that fewer people would use them.

Prior to Paper, perhaps the boldest of its experiments was Facebook Home, an app that took over an Android phone’s home screen with a giant slideshow of News Feed content and made Facebook its default messaging service. It didn’t go so well. About 40% of the app’s 30,000 reviewers on the Google Play Store gave it the lowest rating possible. AT&T cut the price of the only phone to pre-install the app, the HTC First, from $99 to $0.99, and British network provider EE canceled its launch in the U.K.

So now, with Paper, the company is back to its stand-alone app strategy. Only this time, it’s publicly committing to it. Mark Zuckerberg told investors yesterday that “our vision for Facebook is to create a set of products that help you share any kind of content you want with any audience you want.” Suddenly Facebook’s process for sprouting new app ideas is not a series of hackathons but a division called Creative Labs that has its own website. And the acquisition of Instagram is being recast as a nod to this new strategy rather than suggesting that the company was slow to develop products outside its first app on its own.