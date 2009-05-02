99. Jenova Chen

If video games can be art, the proof is likely to come from Jenova Chen, 27. He explores the expressive possibilities of game design by tapping into emotions rather than relying on virtual violence. His thesis project, which got 300,000 plays in 10 days, won his company a three-game deal with Sony. His latest PlayStation release, Flower, was the top download in February, the month it debuted; players experience hat it’s like to be–you got it–a flower petal.
