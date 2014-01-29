Apple Awarded Patent For Solar-Powered MacBook

Before the polar vortex decided to pummel the East Coast with freezing temperatures this month, there was this lovely, life-affirming thing called “sunshine.” Perhaps you’ve heard of it? Apple certainly has, and this week the firm was awarded a patent for a dual-display MacBook with solar-charging capabilities.

As Apple Insider points out, U.S. Patent No. 8,638,549 concerns a rear plate for your laptop that houses laminated layers. These various layers allow for things like touch panels and solar cells. (The iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s used similar dual-glass technology for their touch displays.)





On the back of a MacBook, where the Apple logo would normally go, photovoltaic cells could theoretically be implemented to give you auxiliary, green-friendly juice when you want to work outside. It’s a neat idea–at least if it ever sees the light of day.

Apple, to its credit, hasn’t been shy about touting its solar initiatives. The company announced last November that it was building a new manufacturing plant in Arizona that would be powered entirely by renewable energy. Maybe one day soon, we’ll even see a solar-powered iPhone.