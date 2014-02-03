Is Your Brain Chemically Dependent on Stress?

Time and time again, we hear the warnings: stress is bad for our health. Yet for many of us, looming deadlines and an overloaded schedule seems not to paralyze us, but is a driving force that pushes us to achieve greater productivity. If you consider yourself one of those who thrive under pressure, you may be addicted to stress.

Heidi Hanna, author of Stressaholic: 5 Steps to Transform Your Relationship with Stress argues that multiple demands on our time and energy and have caused a neurochemical dependence on stress. For some of us, the exhilaration we feel when pushing against a deadline is similar to the rush an addict gets when they shoot up. “Stress is a drug,” says Hanna. By activating the dopamine reward center in the brain that feeds us feel-good endorphins, stress can temporarily boost performance, explaining why some of us appear to get so much done when under the gun.

Stress is only beneficial if our bodies have the resilience to manage it.

With our lifestyles becoming more and more hectic and technology encroaching into our personal lives reducing the separation between work and life, the day where Stressaholics Anonymous meetings are commonplace may not be far off. However, unlike other addictions where the stimulant is removed completely from the addict’s life, we cannot simply remove stress from our lives.

Nor should we. “Stress can be to our advantage”, says Hanna. Executives and entrepreneurs often say the times when they experience the most personal and professional growth are when they’re pushed out of their comfort zone, situations in which stress levels are high and the brain is flooded with an endorphin rush. “We don’t want a world without stress, because we need that stimulation for growth,” says Hanna.

So, what’s the all the fuss about reducing stress from our lives? While these productivity benefits of stress may have you thinking your time-crunched lifestyle is justified, Hanna says sustained over a long period of time, stress can not only debilitate our productivity but have serious health implications.