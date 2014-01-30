The Best Super Bowl Spots Ever, By Genre

As we’ve already learned, the Super Bowl may be the last bastion of massive collective viewing on live television. To state the obvious, the game has been and remains an opportunity for brands to attract unprecedented levels of attention. Consequently, much like the players on the football field, there is pressure for advertisers to deliver the goods.

What “the goods” are exactly is largely subjective, but when it costs up to $4 million for 30-seconds of air time marketers’ tolerance for risk is often predictably low. That’s why, much like for Hollywood superhero sequels and romantic comedies, formula can be your friend. Over the years, ad makers have identified some trusty Super Bowl formulae and, for better or worse, used them to guide creative direction on big game ads. It’s usually for the worse, of course. Because as soon as enough people start using the same recipes, and following them too closely, the result is, well, look at most movies today for how that works out.

But the classics are classics for a reason. Some of the best Super Bowl spots have used the tried and true formula, cleverly–treading close enough to be familiar but far enough away to not appear generic. Of course, not all ad hits conform to formula but those–like Apple’s “1984”–are the exception.

To prep you for this year’s ad bowl, here are the 10 most common ad genres used during the sports world’s biggest Sunday, and the ads that best exemplify them.

People watching the game with friends like to be reminded of the value of those around them. A spot like Budweiser’s legendary “Whassup?” shows the intense camaraderie among buddies–the way that a room full of dudes can laugh and say, “Pass the nachos,” when they really mean, “I love you, man.”

Nothing complements the sheer sporting savagery of NFL football like a tastefully violent commercial. But it takes more than your garden variety crotch shot to be a real hit. Reebok’s office linebacker Terry Tate taught us that in 2003.

Championship football games can be a largely testosterone-fueled affair, but ads that tug those heartstrings or reflect our love lives effectively can cut through the goofy gag clutter to make a lasting impression. Budweiser successfully combined it with laughs back in 2003, but a surprise classic came with Google’s “Parisian Love.”