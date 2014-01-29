Need An Introduction? LinkedIn Now Finds The Best Person In Your Network To Tap

A new LinkedIn feature will show more context on how users are connected on their extended networks, spotlighting the strongest connections who can help make introductions.

A tool called How You’re Connected begins rolling out Wednesday, highlighting the people in one’s network who can serve as the best path to reach a potential contact. “When looking for an introduction to someone you may not know yet, you will now not only see ‘who’ in your network knows them on their Profile, but also ‘how’ they know each other to help you decide the best contact to request an introduction from,” product manager Udi Milo wrote in a blog post.





With two members joining every second, LinkedIn has become a valuable tool for professional networking. But navigating it can be cumbersome, which led to the launch of mobile app Broadli last week to help organize these connections. And if you need help crafting a message that will get read on LinkedIn, Fast Company has you covered.