How to Make Your Smartphone as Appealing as Scarlett Johansson

Basically, boy meets girl — but the girl happens to be Samantha, a Siri-esque operating system with an amazing personality and access to every search engine. (Imagine Google Now with a Match.com personality, tailored to suit your preferences.)

While the movie shows the downsides of dating your smartphone, it’s OK to get more personal with your device — as long as you keep it professional. Whether you talk to Siri on a regular basis or not, you can use apps to get closer to your phone and make it behave more like your very own personal assistant.

In 1776, our forefathers rode for days on horseback to sign a document declaring their independence. In 1976, our fathers faxed documents back and forth to sign permits, checks, and invoices.

A few weeks ago, I uploaded a document to DocuSign and avoided chasing people around the world (literally) by sending a notification directly to their smartphones. Within minutes, a recipient can review the document, sign and initial it, and send it back to you. It’s great for onboarding new hires (particularly remote freelancers), sending business proposals, and closing deals on the go.

Evernote puts all of my thoughts, notes, and pictures at my fingertips. My notes are accessible from all my devices and time-stamped for easy sorting so I can access my notes on the run, rather than scratching my head or guessing about a date when I need to recall something important.

Evernote Hello, Evernote’s new app, allows me to digitally store business cards and other valuable contacts. At CES 2014, I received at least 500 new business cards. All I had to do was take a picture of each one to have the pertinent info extracted, emailed to me, and connected on LinkedIn.