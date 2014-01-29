Dating Website HowAboutWe Buys Nerve, Aims To Create Sexy Original Content

HowAboutWe.com, which started as a dating website focusing on quirky-fun IRL activities , is moving into the original content biz. Today, the company announced the start of the HowAboutWe Media network, which will feature four distinct editorial properties focusing on a web of interconnected topics–things like dating, sex, celebrities, love, and loneliness.

The most notable voice probably belongs to the newly acquired Nerve, a (mostly) SFW publication that specializes in stories concerning recreational bedroom activities. To give you an idea of the kinds of content it produces, look no further than its homepage, which today features stories on “the world’s first male vibrator” and a 16-year-old’s “first time.”

In addition to Nerve, there is Swimmingly.com, which will focus on modern love, Famously.com, which focuses on celebrities, and TheDateReport.com, HowAboutWe’s first editorial foray into dating and single living.

Of course, sex, dating, and the lack of either are eminently fascinating subjects, so it will be interesting to see how the new media network progresses. We’ve reached out to HowAboutWe with a few questions and will update this story when we hear back.