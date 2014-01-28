Will Facebook’s News Reader Fail? Here’s What History Says

Facebook has been teasing a Flipboard-style news reader since March 2013. Will it spontaneously combust like Facebook Beacon, Home, Lite, Places, Deals, Email, Real Time Ticker, or Gifts? The odds seem to say yes, but here’s what could make News Reader different.

Facebook’s company acquisitions bear mentioning, although of the documented purchases, many haven’t emerged and are likely dog food. Of Facebook’s acquisitions, only Instagram stands out as a distinct product that exists today. Matas’ contributions to Paper probably won’t be dog food for two reasons: One, Paper has big expectations directly from Zuckerberg and VP of Product Chris Cox. Two, Matas’ experience with Push Pop Press is exactly the meaningful engagement with news stories that Zuckerberg and Cox want. While other project leads mentioned above have been ideally suited for their products, Zuckerberg and Cox have personally championed Paper’s upcoming value so much that Matas’ contributions will be in the spotlight. Can We Learn Anything From The History Of News Feed? Facebook Paper’s goal is ostensibly to give users a reading experience with more meaningful content and fewer garbage posts from friends. Facebook wants a fusion of social interaction and information–a morning paper for the next generation. The current News Feed is a list of activity updates with a relevance algorithm that tries to keep users informed of, well, everything.

Making a meaningful News Feed is a tall order. Its lifespan is fraught with backlash after new updates have rolled out. The News Feed and Mini-Feed were introduced in September 2006 followed by an immediate apology from Zuckerberg for not building in proper privacy controls. Major redesigns in 2008 and 2009 hid some old features, angering many users. Facebook’s 2011 update solved the clumsy compromise between the Top Stories and Most Recent feeds by combining them into the News Feed we see today. Using algorithms, Facebook sought a balance between friend activity and the higher quality content it wanted to push in order to raise the tide of content quality site-wide. To balance the increase in older, heavier-weighted stories, the 2011 update also introduced the News Ticker in the upper-right corner. The “creeper ticker” got its own share of tinkering back in a March 2013 update that emphasized photos and borrowed features from its mobile version.

The release date for Matas’ radical, feed-redefining features is uncertain, but up-to-the-minute tinkering with the News Feed continues. Matas has the reins to a project that’s too big to be swept under the rug. While it might euthanize other projects, the News Feed is so crucial that Facebook has always strong-armed its users into accepting News Feed changes. With his experience and clout, Matas might just be able to keep the Facebook brass from pulling the plug on the new Push Pop-style experience he’s bringing to Paper.