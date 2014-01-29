Can This Children’s Book Help Make The Internet A Better Place?

Like many people with grand ideas, Linda Liukas talks fast. It’s as if her bubbling inspiration and enthusiasm is searching for an escape hatch. And lately, the Code Academy alum and cofounder of Rails Girls –a global nonprofit that hosts coding workshops for women in cities ranging from Tel Aviv to Tokyo–has plenty to be excited about.

Last Friday, Liukas’s Kickstarter project, Hello Ruby, soared past its initial funding goal of $10,000 in a few short hours. As of writing this, the project just passed the $200,000 mark with 24 days left to go–an eternity in the Kickstarter-verse. Hello Ruby is the kind of project Kickstarter was created to fund–as opposed to a shiny new smartwatch or a solar-powered iPhone charger.

Hello Ruby is way more than a children’s book. The series and its accompanying activity guides are designed to spark the collective imaginations of young girls (4 to 7) and pique their interests in computer sciences.

The book, which Liukas is writing and illustrating herself (she only started illustrating three years ago), stars Ruby, “a young girl with a huge imagination.” On her adventures, Ruby learns about all the powerful and wondrous things code can do, encountering green-colored androids, ephemeral ghosts, and–naturally–lots and lots of bugs along the way.





The hope is that Hello Ruby‘s big-hearted adventure narrative will make the big, boring world of code a little bit smaller and a lot more appealing, a hurdle Liukas can attest to firsthand. Liukas says she first got interested in programming at age 13, when she taught herself how to build a fan site dedicated to her teenage crush–a man who, according this YouTube talk, she was “madly, madly, madly in love with”: Al Gore.

Back then, there were far more barriers to entry than there are today to publish something on the Internet, Liukas said via phone from Helsinki. You had to roll up your sleeves and learn the nuts and bolts of website-making on your own, or–worse still–sit through lectures.

“[When I first started taking classes], I thought programming was stupid and I didn’t want to work in technology,” Liukas says. “It was hard not having a computer science or computing background. Why would a young girl care about computers?”