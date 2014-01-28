The State Of The Union Should Be A Product Demo, Not A Policy Speech

Tonight President Obama takes the stage for his annual address on the State of the Union. The First Lady and her guests will smile and wave, Democrats will stand and applaud, Republicans will scramble to ready their rebuttals, and you and I will check out #SOTU tweets while having a beer.

As political theater, it’s not bad. But do you know what I’d rather watch? A series of product demos.

President Obama plans to “lay out a set of real, concrete, practical proposals to grow the economy, strengthen the middle class, and empower all who hope to join it,” senior White House adviser Dan Pfeiffer wrote in an email to supporters over the weekend.

But it’s hard for “proposals” to be real and concrete in ways that lead to well-designed products and experiences. If I heard a line like that from a team at a design thinking workshop, or a Startup Weekend, I’d recommend making a prototype and putting it in front of customers before doing anything else.

The last presidential election woke Washington up to the importance of big data and back-end technology. But the government’s front-end capabilities, and user experience design in particular, continue to be an afterthought.

Even the media seems to letting Obama and his administration off the hook for its user experience. Nearly everything went wrong in the botched execution of the Affordable Care Act website, but the technology community focused on taking the government to task for its outdated software processes and overly complex architecture. This critique was typical of the face-palm response:

Even though the front end design uses (a ton of) javascript so that the page does not have to completely reload between input screens, a loading icon spins after every push of the submit button. Add to these constant server calls the fact that the servers in question are not only at the Social Security Administration, Internal Revenue Service and the Department of Veterans Affairs, but also at the Department of Homeland Security, and more. Why is healthcare eligibility a matter of homeland security?

Without minimizing these issues, I’d put forward that the problems with the Affordable Care Act’s signature platform go far beyond process and structure. When I tried to purchase a new plan, through the portal operated by New York State, the user experience was bad enough that I couldn’t figure out whether I had successfully completed my checkout. I hoped a confirmation email would clear up my confusion, but one never arrived. A couple of weeks later an insurance card arrived in the mail, with no context or explanation.