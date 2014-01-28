A Hungry But Selective Bear Stars In Chobani’s First Super Bowl Ad

Since time immemorial, animals have been a key, if not crucial, part of many Super Bowl commercials. You got your dogs, your cats, your monkeys, your goats, your giant pigeons, your reading frogs and of course, your heart-warming beer horses.





Here it all starts with a little Bob Dylan and a country store. Then we see the bear and all kinds of retail hell breaks loose. For Chobani’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial, agency Droga5 and director Ivan Zacharias wanted to show just how strong a desire can be for certain kinds of food. In this case, the big game spot will unveil the yogurt brand’s new campaign “How Matters” that will emphasize (with an assist from a Mandy Patinkin voiceover) how the Norwich, NY-based company uses only natural ingredients in its products.





Not sure why everyone was so surprised at the bear’s reaction. We already know that when it comes to the Super Bowl, those hairy beasts will do just about anything to get the brand they want.