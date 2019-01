Medium, the publishing platform created by Twitter cofounders Evan Williams and Biz Stone , has closed a $25 million round, the first time it’s raised financing from outside investors.

Recode is reporting that Greylock Partners led the round–which included Google Ventures and Ron Conway, among others–and that general partners David Sze and Josh Elman will join the board. Before closing the financing, Medium was funded by Williams and Stone’s umbrella organization The Obvious Corporation.