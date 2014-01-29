This Live-Tweeted Cross-Country Amtrak Journey Shows What’s Wrong With America’s Trains

If ever there was an argument for investing in improvements to America’s crumbling rail service and infrastructure, urban designer Julie Campoli ’s epic Twitter rant about her journey on Amtrak over the last week might be it.

Her saga began on January 23, as she embarked on a train journey intended to take her across the continent, from Boston to Vancouver, to give a scheduled January 27 lecture at the University of British Columbia.

She originally had high hopes:

But the snags started coming quickly. She tweeted about the first announced delay at 10:38 a.m. on the morning she left, and her intention to live tweet her forthcoming adventure. Two hours later, the train finally left, but stalled again in Albany:

And it stopped again in Buffalo, with a broken horn. There, staff told her that because the engines are more than 50-years-old, it’s hard to get replacements when parts break. Eleven hours behind schedule, she crept into Cleveland as the crew served free lunch. Thirteen hours behind schedule, she made it to Sandusky, Ohio.

Then the switches failed because of the cold, with temperatures lower than had ever been seen before on that line. To be fair, Campoli was traveling during an unusually cold and snowy week across much of the country. She wonders whether her story is a lesson about Amtrak or is really about climate change.

By this point in the journey, she was feeling poetic: