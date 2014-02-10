Smart art: Richard Clarkson Cloud Lamp

At first, the Cloud Lamp seems like a mirage: It looks like a real cloud and even emits claps of thunder. But then it flashes green, red, and blue, plays music–and is hanging in your living room. An interactive night-light, the cloud reacts to motion around it and flickers in time with music.





To create it, New York–based designer Richard Clarkson combined arts and crafts with circuitry, spending hours, he says, “meticulously felting the fluff in the most realistic way possible.” Inside that fluffy stuff–an original concoction inspired by several trips to home-goods and upholstery stores–is an Arduino circuit board carrying Clarkson’s own code. A remote control activates the device; all it takes is a flick of the wrist to set off this LED-bulb-and-subwoofer spectacle. ($3,360)