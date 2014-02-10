The One Thing That The CEOs of T-Mobile, WME, Box, And Tesla All Have In Common

This was how newly minted T-Mobile CEO John Legere opened a press conference last year, showing up in a sort of American Psycho version of business casual–long, combed-back hair, prominent silver chain, hot pink T-shirt, sports jacket–and launching into an obscenity-filled critique of the wireless-industry practice of locking customers into pricey long-term contracts, which he called “the biggest crock of shit I’ve ever heard in my entire life.” Legere has continued the assaults with each unveiling of his “Un-carrier” strategy, capping off 2013 with a Vine video in which, dressed as Santa, he dropped lumps of coal into stockings embroidered with the logos of AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon, cackling maniacally.

Legere’s antics weren’t pretty–or particularly dignified–but they worked, helping to stem 16 consecutive quarters of subscriber losses at the nation’s fourth-largest carrier. In the six months that followed the diatribe, T-Mobile added 1.4 million long-term subscribers, more than AT&T and Sprint. From May to December, its market value increased by more than 100%, and the company became the subject of feverish acquisition rumors (Sprint and Dish Network are seen as possible suitors.) As Legere crowed last summer, “We have gone from the ugly duckling to the pretty girl at the dance.”

The art of talking trash–issuing the pitch-perfect insult, the awesomely immodest boast–is one that is barely studied in business schools or remarked upon by the press, but it goes a long way in explaining the rise of many disruptive companies. Each of the CEOs we’ve gathered here has special talents: Box’s Aaron Levie is a brilliant salesman; Tesla’s Elon Musk is a genius product designer; William Morris Endeavor’s Ari Emanuel is a master deal maker, tireless in seeking opportunities for his clients. But what unites them is that in an era consumed by niceness–in which companies hire for culture fit (no haters!), politicians plea for civility, and so many people fear a moment of genuine candor could get them roasted on Twitter–these folks have been able to use brashness as the spur of innovation, both in their companies and in their industries. “We will always say we want nice, likable people, but we respond positively to demonstrations of strength,” says Jeffrey Pfeffer, a Stanford professor and the author of Power: Why Some People Have It–and Others Don’t. Customers, Pfeffer says, “flock to winners, even if they’re unpleasant.”

How else to explain the fact that Levie’s Box–an online storage product that on the surface appears similar to those offered by Google and Dropbox–has accrued 20 million users, endless buzz, and a $2 billion valuation? Levie’s quick-witted broadsides against Microsoft gave IT managers at large companies who hated Microsoft’s products a comrade-in-arms–and a viable alternative.

How does a relatively obscure CEO of a wildly unprofitable electric-car startup (that would be Musk) persuade tens of thousands of people to take a chance on the Tesla Model S instead of buying electric cars offered by the likes of General Motors? Well, for one thing, he argues (with extreme prejudice) that those other cars are terrible by comparison, and then he sells Tesla as part of an outrageous vision of the future that includes Mars colonization, electric jet planes, and hyperloops.

And how has Emanuel, co–CEO of WME, transformed a boutique talent agency into a powerhouse in entertainment, technology, and–with its new stake in Droga5 and its $2.3 billion purchase of IMG in December–advertising and professional sports? No spoilers: That’s the plot of the Entourage movie.