New Trojan Ads Are More Family Time Than Sexy Time

If you want to advertise safe sex, perhaps you shouldn’t make your viewers squirm on their couches or hurry to shut off the TV before little Jonny or grandma walk into the room. Trojan has finally figured this out and produced a series of new ads that are so…nice, they could easily air on prime time TV. And they reportedly will.

While condom ads usually fall all over themselves to be sexy, or to reinforce the notion that a family is a highly undesirable side-effect of sexy time, the new Trojan spots are notably family-centric.

In “Big Date,” a son stops his gray-haired father on his way to date number three, and we all know what that means. Watching son slip dad a condom will make you a little verklempt.





In “Miss You,” a little boy misses his far-flung father. His mother commiserates. Then, hidden in her bedroom, she finds a gift from her husband–a Trojan gift–and bursts out laughing. The final spot, “Birthday,” does show a couple in bed, but their cuddling is all above the covers.

The ads were directed by Gavin O’Connor, whose credits include The Americans. If you’re disappointed in Trojan’s lack of steamy sex here, then you know where else to go.