How A Crappy User Interface Can Create A Privacy Nightmare

A shoddy user experience is always frustrating. But what if a rusty UX or missing detail could actually lead to a dead serious privacy faux pas? It wouldn’t be the first time.

A transgendered woman recently committed suicide after her updated Android phone failed to keep her personal life personal. After the upgrade to KitKat, the new Google Hangouts app used her old male name in a text to a coworker, unwittingly outing her. Panicked, she reached out to Google for help. They never responded.

Also in January, Liz Eden, a blogger and graduate funding officer at the University of Oxford, discovered that her Google Calendar sent event invitations to email addresses she listed in the description of a private reminder. For example, setting a reminder for herself to email her boss about a pay triggered an email to her boss, inviting him to the “event.” Not tragic, but still embarrassing. And it might be forgivable if it hadn’t already been happening for years.

Google furnishes our lives with conveniences. It provides vast amounts of free information instantaneously, keeps track of our communication, and gives us driving directions. Its participation in the Reform Government Surveillance coalition and support of reforming the Electronic Communications Privacy Act would suggest that Google values users’ privacy more than we tend to give it credit for.

Still, these products aren’t actually free, even if we don’t pay for them. Google gives us what we want in exchange for what it wants: our data. Inevitably, the human-programmed systems created to collect and store this data will fail.

Liz and her husband, Terence Eden, a mobile developer, originally reported their GCal issue to Google in early January. Here’s what the Edens found, from Terence’s original blog post:

If you use Google Calendar on the web and put a Gmail address in the subject line, that user will have the event added to the calendar.

They will not receive an email notification – although they will get a “meeting reminder” pop-up.

Creating an event on an Android phone does not trigger a meeting request.

Some non-Gmail addresses will also see the meeting in their calendar – but others will not.

When you delete a calendar item, the “Cancellation” notification is emailed regardless of whether the user received the original invite.

Google eventually responded to Eden’s complaint, saying: