Chipotle Subtly Wraps The Future Of TV In A Warm Tortilla (Hold The Cheese?)

During all 120 minutes of Chipotle ‘s latest campaign, the Mexican food chain is mentioned just once. “Doesn’t McDonald’s own Chipotle?” someone asks. “No, that’s just a rumor I started,” answers Buck Marshall, of the fictional Industrial Food Image Bureau, an inside joke about the oft-cited, incorrect assertion that the fast-food burger and fries enterprise owns the burrito maker. (In fact, McDonald’s was just a one-time investor , and has since divested.) Other than that line, Chipotle and its products don’t make an appearance–to most viewers, this ad wouldn’t feel like advertising at all.

“Their intention from the beginning was to give their consumers a piece of entertainment instead of bragging about how good they are. It helped them keep on the right path and prevent this from becoming a typical over-branding piece of junk.” –series director Tim Piper

Farmed and Dangerous is Chipotle’s latest effort to promote its mission with entertainment that can stand on its own. After the success of its animated shorts Back to the Start and Scarecrow, the burrito-hawking restaurant chain has put out a bona fide television series: Four 30-minute episodes are slated to debut on Hulu on February 17. Despite coming straight from Chipotle’s marketing department, the series contains no product placement and very little branding. Although the hero is named Chip. (Groan.)

Buck Marshall New York Times Ad | Click to expand

“It was really Chipotle’s mandate to make this entertaining,” says Tim Piper, the series’s director and a founding partner at Piro, the agency that produced the show. “Their intention from the beginning was to give their consumers a piece of entertainment instead of bragging about how good they are. It helped them keep on the right path and prevent this from becoming a typical over-branding piece of junk.”

While it’s unclear from the trailer how far the program will rise beyond “junk,” the production value seems high and the show has secured some big names. Twin Peaks fans will recognize the main character, Marshall, played by Ray Wise. The executive producer and cofounding partner at Piro, Daniel Rosenberg, has written television pilots and was an executive producer on Inside Man. The team also recruited Jeremy Pikser, who wrote Bulworth, as a screenwriter.

Nevertheless, the program still pushes a corporate agenda, even if it isn’t immediately apparent. Farmed and Dangerous satirizes industrial farming (as you can see in the trailer below), and it’s not the first time Chipotle has taken aim at sectors of the farming industry. In Chipotle’s Scarecrow ad, which features Fiona Apple singing “Pure Imagination” and has racked up over 11 million views, viewers learn about the dark side of food production through the eyes of an animated scarecrow. (“Can’t believe I’m commenting on a commercial, but this was awesome,” wrote one YouTube commenter.)