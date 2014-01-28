Indiegogo Raises $40 Million To Expand Globally

Crowdfunding platform Indiegogo has a fundraising announcement of its own Tuesday: The company closed a $40 million series B round led by Institutional Venture Partners and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, with participation from existing investors.

“Our goal has always been to democratize fundraising,” founder and CEO Slava Rubin told Fast Company. “Being able to raise $40 million from such respected investors as John Doerr from Kleiner Perkins and IVP is really special.”

Since launching in 2008, San Francisco-based Indiegogo has hosted more than 190,000 campaigns from close to 190 countries. In 2014, the company plans to continue expanding its international footprint as well as support for more payment options, currencies, and languages. Rubin said Indiegogo is already sending “millions of dollars to 70 to 100 countries a week.”