5 Visions For The Consumer Products Of 2030

Consumer trends change quickly, but what’s happening in the world today can provide signals for what’s to come down the line. A report from U.K. nonprofit Forum for the Future imagines the kinds of consumer products we may be craving in 2030, based on today’s global events.

In order to come up with its imaginary products, the Forum teamed up with consumer insight firm to examine what’s changing in the world that could trigger new consumer trends. There are few surprises: slow economic growth, collaborative consumption, 3-D printing, the rising cost of consumer goods and agricultural commodities, resource scarcity, aging population, and powerful emerging economies will all contribute to what we will want to buy in 2030.

Some of these trends–specifically, financial pressures and an aging population–are somewhat U.K. specific. But in general, they will affect all developed world economies.

Here are the five products that Forum for the Future thinks we might be using 16 years down the line.

This isn’t one specific product, but a bundle of them that check you for illness in the bathroom, measuring everything from kidney function to glucose levels during a routine trip. There’s Dr. Loo and Dr. Sink, which screen for illnesses by sending data to a microchip (embedded inside you or on a wristband), analyzing it, and comparing it to your DNA patterns and medical records. The chip also measures vital signs. Dr Mirror displays all the results.





This type of technology isn’t that far-fetched–as Forum points out, prototype versions of the Dr. Loo exist, but are far from being consumer ready (in fact, a different iteration of this idea was suggested at a UC San Francisco health care conference I attended in 2013). And so far, most people haven’t had their DNA sequenced.

Who needs batteries when kids can power their own games? Forum imagines Super Genius Trainers–sneakers that harvest energy–will be worn by kids, uploading data on speed and steps taken into virtual games. Energy harvesting technology exists, but is still in the very early stages. It’s certainly not yet ready to be integrated into a shoe.