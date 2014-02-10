Will Johnson & Johnson’s New Innovation Centers Point The Way Toward Its Future?

To visit the southeastern quadrant of Cambridge, Massachusetts, these days is to witness the rise of a new kind of city–a glassy, gleaming pharmopolis dedicated to the discovery, development, and marketing of drugs. Pfizer, Biogen, Novartis, Sanofi, and Japan’s Takeda have all recently started or finished building expansive new facilities in the increasingly pricey neighborhood surrounding the MIT campus. They are flocking here to join the area’s already robust culture of academic research and startup activity, part of a broader movement in Big Pharma away from traditional suburban strongholds and into the kinds of integrated urban ecosystems where elite universities, not-for-profit institutes, top research hospitals, and health-care-savvy VCs fuel innovation.

Compared to its competitors here, New Brunswick, New Jersey–based Johnson & Johnson has staked out a far more modest footprint. Its Boston Innovation Center, which opened last summer with a staff of about 20, occupies a single floor in a high-rise building across from the Kendall Square T station. But as the world’s biggest health-care company–with more than 250 component businesses and 2012 revenues of more than $67 billion from pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and consumer products–J&J’s mere presence in Cambridge has caught people’s attention. It’s an implicit acknowledgment that no company can go it alone anymore when it comes to maintaining a profitable pipeline of new products.

The Boston Innovation Center is one of three such outposts that J&J opened in 2013 (the other two are in Silicon Valley and London), and a Shanghai center is coming this year. All will be focused on identifying promising science and technology at an early stage and developing mutually beneficial collaborations with local academics, entrepreneurs, and emerging companies. “In pharmaceuticals, the challenge is how to innovate at scale to continuously bring new products and new solutions for diseases,” says Paul Stoffels, the worldwide chairman of pharmaceuticals for J&J’s Janssen division, who played a leading role in creating the innovation centers. “The objective is to access a diversity of thinking that can be very difficult to get in a large organization. We can tap into work that’s been going on for many years here in academic and research settings, and find the science to solve problems in the shortest possible time.”

While J&J was the second-most-profitable pharmaceutical company in 2012 (just behind Pfizer), the entire industry is suffering as patent protections for many best-selling drugs are expiring. Finding replacements for these blockbusters hasn’t been easy. “Our strategic focus is on major problems in society–things like cancer, Alzheimer’s, depression, and drug-resistant bugs and viruses,” says Stoffels, who spent his early career working as a physician and researcher on HIV and AIDS in Africa. “Where can we find the best solutions?”

Part venture firm, part incubator, each center has a team that mixes scientists with businesspeople. By design, about half of the employees at the Boston center are new to J&J, coming from large companies, VC firms, and academia. People from inside J&J, meanwhile, bring insight into the regulatory process, drug safety, manufacturing, and marketing.