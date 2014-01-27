advertisement
181 Breeds Of Dog On One Awesome Poster

By Mark Wilson1 minute Read

Just in time for the Puppy Bowl, Pop Chart Lab has released The Diagram Of Dogs ($22), a deep dive of 181 purebred dog breeds crammed into one 18″x24″ poster. As with all of Pop Chart Lab’s work, the poster has been meticulously hand-illustrated. But why so many white dogs were placed on a white poster, we may never know.

Click here to see the image even larger.

Order it here.

