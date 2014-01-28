This “Behind The Bricks” Featurette Will Make You Want to See The Lego Movie

You may think it’s just going to be a kids movie. You may think it’s just going to be a 90-minute toy commercial. And even if the trailer didn’t quite convince you, if you watch this little featurette on The Lego Movie and aren’t the least bit curious, then you just may be dead inside.





Of course there are no guarantees but let’s look at the facts here. First, the cast. Will Arnett, Elizabeth Banks, Chris Pratt, Will Ferrell, Morgan Freeman, Liam Neeson, Jonah Hill … [pause for breath] … Channing Tatum, Alison Brie, Charlie Day, Will Forte, Nick Offerman, and Cobie Smulders. Second, it’s a movie created with Lego. You know who hates Lego? No one. As branded entertainment goes, it’s tough to shine an evil corporate light on a Danish company that just wants everyone to explore their own creativity and imagination. It just is. And finally, the sheer amount of self-awareness and overall funny involved in this “Behind the Bricks” featurette should be enough to convince even the most hardened cynic that the script isn’t full of cheesy wink-winks and shoe-horned pop culture references for adults to enjoy it.

