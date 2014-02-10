Conference Calendar

March 2014
March 4–5: MIT Innovation Conference
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Experts weigh in on bringing revolutionary ideas to market.
March 5–7: Wearables DevCon
San Francisco
A hands-on conference for
engineers on wearable tech.
March 6–8: UXHK 2014
Hong Kong
Reps from GE and PayPal lead salons at this UX–centric networking event.
March 14–15: Y Design Conference
San Diego
At AIGA’s 19th annual design conference, dubbed CuriositY19, inspiration is the word.
March 17–21: TEDActive
Whistler, British Columbia
The think tank looks back over 30 years of conferences.
March 17–21: Game Developers Conference
San Francisco
More than 20,000 attendees fill 400 sessions, from visual art to studio management.
March 27: Innovation Forum 2014
Berkeley, California
The Economist’s event aligns business with social innovation.
March 31–April 1: #SMWF
London
Nokia, Disney, and Nissan are among the 500 companies participating in this summit on better social media practices.