Old Spice Wants You To Let Your Hair Do The Walking

Shakespeare once wrote, “There’s many a man has more hair than wit.” That may well be true, but imagine, regardless of the quality of wit residing in your brain, your hair had wit of its own that you could use to your advantage?





In a new campaign by Wieden + Kennedy Portland and director Tom Kuntz, Old Spice makes that fantasy a reality. The brand shows all your coif can be–whether chatting up a lady or winning that super awesome carnival prize–with the power of its new hair care products. The message: with Old Spice, you can have “hair that gets results.”





“Old Spice is known for offering the manliest smelling products on the planet. Guys’ hair can now smell just as amazing and win just as many international arm wrestling matches as the rest of their body,” Janet Allgaier, vice president of global personal care at Procter and Gamble actually said in a statement.